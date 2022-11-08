Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

