Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.6 %
TDS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
