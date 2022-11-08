TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TechTarget Stock Performance
Shares of TTGT stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Insider Activity at TechTarget
In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.