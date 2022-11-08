TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.