Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.20 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $51.20 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00007956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.63537653 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $763.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

