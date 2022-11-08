Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 2845717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

