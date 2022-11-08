Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 52.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 517,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

