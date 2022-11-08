Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $140.00. The stock traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $96.76, with a volume of 235993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 52.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 517,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 10.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.