Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

