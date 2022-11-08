Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

