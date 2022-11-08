SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.08. 20,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

