sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.00 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and $1.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,360,881 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

