Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $266,735.45 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $266,735.45 and approximately $72.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,588.57 or 0.99866669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00244445 BTC.

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073074 USD and is down -14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $207.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

