Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

