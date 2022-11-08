StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

