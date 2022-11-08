StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 509,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,840. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.