StockNews.com Downgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Buy

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PCYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,518. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

