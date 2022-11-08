StockNews.com Downgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
NL Industries Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE NL opened at $7.64 on Friday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.97.
NL Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
