StockNews.com Downgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

NL Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE NL opened at $7.64 on Friday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.97.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

