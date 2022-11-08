StockNews.com Downgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Hold

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. 1,447,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.