StockNews.com Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Hold

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX remained flat at $12.58 on Monday. 2,144,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 104.35%. The business had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $252,463.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $830,924. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

