StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

