StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.