StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

