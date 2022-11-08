StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.