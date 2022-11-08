StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Cyren has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

