StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.