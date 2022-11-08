STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €32.10 ($32.10). 2,401,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.45.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.