Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to C$8.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,115. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

