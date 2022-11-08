STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEP. Cormark upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.42. The company had a trading volume of 97,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,909. The stock has a market cap of C$458.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.04.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

