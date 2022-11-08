State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

