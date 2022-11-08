State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Centene by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Centene by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

