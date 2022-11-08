State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

