State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 359.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

