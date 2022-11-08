State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 9,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

