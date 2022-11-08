STASIS EURO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.18 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $126.56 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

