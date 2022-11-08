Starname Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $801.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

