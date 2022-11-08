Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.42. 756,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

