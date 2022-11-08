Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,891. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.