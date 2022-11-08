Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 4,320 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:U traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 227,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

