Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 51.4% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,299. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

