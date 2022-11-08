Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Caleres worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $980.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,907 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

