Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 35.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.3% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ChampionX by 142.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,688. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

