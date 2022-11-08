Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of AAR worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AAR by 201.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,894 shares of company stock worth $5,517,822. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AIR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

