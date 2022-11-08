Spire Global (SPIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

