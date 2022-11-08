Spire Global (SPIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.
Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.91.
SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
