Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.45.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master stock opened at C$33.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.36 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

Spin Master last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders have sold 36,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,506 over the last ninety days.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

