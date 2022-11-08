Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $277.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

