SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock traded up $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $448.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,200. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.86.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
