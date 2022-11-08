SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 130,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 115,433 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. 587,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,867. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

