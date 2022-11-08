S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 123.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 27.4% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,898. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

