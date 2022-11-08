Sourceless Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $147.04 million and $15.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00046169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00246925 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700216 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

