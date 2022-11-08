Sourceless (STR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $178.11 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700216 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

