Songbird (SGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $173.75 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
